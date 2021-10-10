HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL46 DEF-MALABAR-CARLVINSON US to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl Vinson for phase two of Malabar exercise New Delhi: Nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson will be part of the second phase of the high-voltage Malabar exercise from October 12-15, featuring the navies of all four Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan. DEL48 UP-LAKHIMPUR-MISHRA-2NDLD CUSTODY Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody, under Covid quarantine in jail Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and placed under Covid quarantine in the district jail here, officials said on Sunday. DEL40 UP-PRIYANKA-LD RALLY Govt tried to save Union minister's son in Lakhimpur violence case: Priyanka Varanasi/Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the government of the bid to save a Union minister’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and said except BJP leaders and their ''billionaire friends'' nobody is safe in the country.

DEL39 JK-NC-2NDLD RESIGN NC suffers major jolt in Jammu, two prominent leaders Devender Rana, Slathia resign Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Conference suffered a major setback in Jammu as two prominent leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia resigned from the party on Sunday.

BOM12 MH-BANDH-MVA ALLIES Lakhimpur Kheri: MVA allies urge people to extend full support to Maharashtra bandh on Monday Mumbai: The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

CAL6 AS-MG-BORDER TALKS Assam, Meghalaya ministers meet to try resolve border disputes Silchar (Assam): Top ministers from Assam and Meghalaya met to try thrash out a resolution to the long standing border dispute between the two neighbouring states at Ratacherra village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

Foreign: FGN18 PAK-3RDLD AQ KHAN Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb AQ Khan passes away Islamabad: Abdul Qadeer Khan, the disgraced atomic scientist known as the 'father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb' under the clandestine enrichment programme and infamous for his controversial role in nuclear proliferation, died here on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85. By Sajjad Hussain FGN4 UN-INDIA-AFGHAN-ATTACK-REAX India's concern over sectarian, minority religion attacks reflected in UNSC statement condemning Afghan mosque strike United Nations: The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the “atrocious” ISIS terror attack on a mosque in Afghanistan and other recent attacks against religious institutions in the war-torn country, references that India categorically insisted on in a statement issued by the powerful UN body and rejected any attempts to dilute them. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 UK-PATEL-HARRASMENT-LAW UK Minister Priti Patel wants specific law to tackle public harassment of women: Report London: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to be keen on introducing a specific law against the public sexual harassment of women and girls, in the wake of a series of recent attacks on the streets of London, according to a UK media report on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna.

