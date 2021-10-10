Left Menu

Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:22 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife and her mother in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh (32) of Naranum Park in the same area, they said.

Mahesh shot his wife Nidhi and mother-in-law Beero (55) dead over domestic issues on Saturday, the police said, adding that he was arrested the same day.

Nidhi and Mahesh got married in January 2020. The couple had been staying with the woman's mother, a senior police officer said.

The weapon used in the crime has been recovered from Mahesh's possession, and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code registered, the police said.

