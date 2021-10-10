AISA stages protest near Shah's residence, demands expulsion of Ajay Mishra

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) were detained on Sunday as they staged a protest near Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here demanding the expulsion of MoS Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident.

The Delhi Police detained 15-20 protestors as soon as they reached Shah's residence and took them to the Mandir Marg police station, where they continued their protest, the AISA said in a statement.

A senior police officer, however, said 13 people came to the protest and were detained briefly before being released.

''While a Union minister whose son has killed our farmers still remains in power, the government has sought to unleash terror on students' and people's movements. Despite whatever violence the police inflict on us, our demand for expulsion of Ajay Mishra stands strong,'' AISA Delhi secretary Neha said inside the police station.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday night following over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.

Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

