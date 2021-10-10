Left Menu

Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:55 IST
Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain has started a new evacuation operation to extract more Afghans and their families left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Spain's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it is working with the foreign ministry on a new evacuation mission.

“An operation is underway to extract people who had worked for Spain in the coming hours or days,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles said. “Spain does not leave anyone behind.” The minister would not elaborate in order to protect the mission, but Spanish news agency EFE reported that the plan was get out some 200 people via Pakistan.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers who had not been included in the first airlifts from Kabul.

Spain successfully evacuated some 2,200 people — Spaniards and Afghans — from Afghanistan in the frantic days following the Taliban takeover in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021