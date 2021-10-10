Left Menu

Injured metro Phoenix deputy on life support after attack

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:09 IST
Injured metro Phoenix deputy on life support after attack
  • Country:
  • United States

A suspect who allegedly assaulted and gravely injured a metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded by a homeowner, authorities said Sunday.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said the suspect —identified as 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley— was hospitalised in critical condition while the deputy was on life support.

Hurley was shot Saturday night at a home in Tonopah, some 52 miles (83 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

The manhunt for Hurley began around 11 a.m. Saturday after he allegedly attacked a deputy who was processing the suspect on multiple felony warrants at a substation in suburban Avondale, about 18 miles (28 kilometers) west of Phoenix, according to authorities.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy, a three-year veteran of the department whose name wasn't immediately released, was found unconscious and bleeding from the face and rushed to a hospital.

Hurley took the deputy's SUV, crashed through a fence and fled the area before allegedly stealing another vehicle and driving to Tonopah, according to authorities.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a news conference Saturday night that Hurley and the unidentified homeowner had a history of conflict, but he didn't release any details.

Hurley was released from an Arizona prison in December after serving time for attempted child molestation, Penzone added.

It wasn't immediately known if Hurley had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021