Maha: Man held for killing his neighbour

A 45-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour here in Maharashtra after a brawl, police said on Sunday, adding the accused was arrested. The deceased, Devdarshan alias Balu Meshram, and the arrested accused, Suraj Bagde 25, were friends, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:17 IST
A 45-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbour here in Maharashtra after a brawl, police said on Sunday, adding the accused was arrested. The deceased, Devdarshan alias Balu Meshram, and the arrested accused, Suraj Bagde (25), were friends, an official said. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Bagde attacked Meshram with an axe following a quarrel. Meshram was rushed to a hospital by his neighbours where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Sunday. A case of murder was registered by the Hudkeshwar police.

