India completes administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached the 95 crores mark on Sunday, the Union Minister of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:30 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached the 95 crores mark on Sunday, the Union Minister of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "World's largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! India completes administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends and family to do the same!" tweeted Mandaviya hailing India's vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days), informed the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,30,971, which is the lowest in 208 days, and constitutes 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

