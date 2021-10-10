Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:30 IST
Told not to drive rashly, man drives car into five people, 2 die
Angered at being repeatedly told not to drive rashly, a 20-year-old man allegedly drove his car into five people in Haryana’s Karnal on Sunday, leading to the death of two and injuries to the other three, police said.

Police said there was a wedding in Karnal's Nilokheri on Friday and some guests were standing outside a house when the incident took place.

The accused drove his car into the group leaving two dead and three injured, police said.

The man used to often drive in a rash and negligent manner and he was repeatedly told by the area residents to drive with caution, Butana SHO Kanwar Singh said over the phone.

''However, this angered him. The accused, Aman, is aged around 20. As per the complaint, he drove his car over the people who were standing outside the house. In the incident, a woman, aged around 40, and a man, aged above 50, have died while three others sustained injuries,'' the SHO said.

''The accused has been booked for murder. He is on the run and we are making efforts to arrest him,'' he said.

