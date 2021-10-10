Left Menu

Traders body objects to MVA call for Maharashtra bandh on October 11

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) in Maharashtra has objected to the bandh on Monday, called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government to protest last week's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:40 IST
Traders body objects to MVA call for Maharashtra bandh on October 11
Viren shah , Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Assocoation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) in Maharashtra has objected to the bandh on Monday, called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government to protest last week's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The traders' union in a statement on Sunday said they were limping back to business after eighteen months of lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the bandh would hit their earnings.

The MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is supporting the bandh. The state government itself had announced the bandh at a joint press conference of the three parties. The FRTWA, however, said it does not support the bandh. "We oppose the killing of farmers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. Whoever was responsible for the killings should be punished. But FRTWA does not support any bandh called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government," the traders' group chief Viren Shah said in a video statement.

"We have suffered huge losses for the past 18 months due to lockdown. Our business is slowly picking up. In the middle of the festive season when customers have started coming out to shop, let us do our business peacefully. We appeal to the government to allow retail businesses to remain open. We hope that shopkeepers are not harassed or forced to remain shut," Shah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021