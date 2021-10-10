Left Menu

Senior journalist’s son found dead in Odisha

Manish had gone missing from Infocity police limits on Saturday.Family members alleged that he was kidnapped and later killed. Later, the family members claimed to have received a ransom call. He said the police are investigating the allegation of kidnapping and the demand for ransom.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:00 IST
Senior journalist’s son found dead in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Body of a man, identified as the son of senior journalist Nabin Das, was Sunday recovered from a pond at Patrapada village in the outskirts of the state capital, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Manish Anurag Das, the eldest son of the editor of Odiya daily ‘Nirbhay’. Manish had gone missing from Infocity police limits on Saturday.

Family members alleged that he was kidnapped and later killed. “We have registered two cases, one at Infocity police station and another at Tamando police station after recovering the body,” Bhubaneswar DCP U S Dash told reporters after visiting the site.

The body was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for autopsy and further investigation is underway, police said.

The DCP said: “The man had made a call to his family members and informed that he was with two youths. Later, the family members claimed to have received a ransom call.” He said the police are investigating the allegation of kidnapping and the demand for ransom. A Special Squad has been formed for probing the case, Dash added.

Senior officials said that all the CCTV cameras around the spot where Manish’s body was recovered are being thoroughly examined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021