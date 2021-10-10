Left Menu

4-year-old girl raped in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl here, police said.

While the incident took place on Friday night, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint on Sunday, following which a case was registered, SHO of Ghazipur police station Neeraj Yadav said.

The girl was at a pandal when the boy allegedly took her to an isolated spot behind a house and raped her, the SHO said.

Yadav said the family members of the girl took her to a hospital on Saturday as she was bleeding profusely and lodged the complaint after being advised by doctors.

The SHO said the girl was hospitalised, and the boy was being questioned.

