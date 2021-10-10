Left Menu

Delhi police files case after Bollywood actress alleges online stalking, harassment

Following a complaint filed by a Bollywood actress Delhi Police on Sunday said it has registered a case against a Twitter user and a YouTube influencer for allegedly stalking and circulating messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty.

Updated: 10-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:30 IST
Following a complaint filed by a Bollywood actress Delhi Police on Sunday said it has registered a case against a Twitter user and a YouTube influencer for allegedly stalking and circulating messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty. As per an official statement of Delhi police, an FIR has been lodged at Vasant Kunj North police station under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

"An actress working in films filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user and YouTuber has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty and some hashtags have also been circulated regarding some movie scenes," said police in a statement. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

