UAE, Syria agree on plans to enhance economic cooperation - ministry

The United Arab Emirates' economy ministry said on Sunday that the Gulf state and Syria had agreed on future plans to enhance economic cooperation and explore new sectors.

The ministry wrote on Twitter that the value of non-oil trade between the two countries in the first half of 2021 was one billion dirhams ($272 million). (1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reported by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

