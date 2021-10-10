Left Menu

Doctor booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:51 IST
Doctor booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl
A case was registered against a doctor here on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl at a private hospital after a video of the purported incident surfaced on social media, police said.

The incident took place three days back, but the family approached the police after the video appeared, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

The case was registered under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, the police said, adding that attempts are on to arrest the doctor.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar Chak said an additional CMO was probing the matter.

