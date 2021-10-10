COVID-19: Karnataka reports 406 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 406 new COVID-19 cases, 637 recoveries and 10 fatalities were reported in Karnataka in the past 24 hours, said the state's health department on Sunday. According to the state official data, the cumulative cases in the state have gone up to 29,81,027 including 10,154 active cases.

Total 37,885 have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far in the state, while the overall recoveries stand at 29,32,959. Presently, the positivity rate in Karnataka is at 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 2.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days), informed the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,30,971, which is the lowest in 208 days, and constitutes 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the ministry said. (ANI)