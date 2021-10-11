Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hunger-striking former Georgian leader needs hospital treatment -doctor

Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike, needs treatment in hospital as his condition is worsening, his personal doctor was quoted as saying by the RIA and TASS news agencies on Sunday. The pro-Western politician, who declared a hunger strike on Oct. 1, was arrested after returning to Georgia, having lived abroad for years. Georgia sentenced him in absentia in 2018 for abuse of power and concealing evidence when he was president.

Brazil's unvaccinated president misses soccer match

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he was not allowed to attend a league match between Santos and Gremio because the home club did not allow unvaccinated supporters into their stadium. The soccer match was Santos' first with supporters present since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the club insisted it would only permit entry of vaccinated people or those who had a negative PCR test.

Six killed in Aden car bombing targeting officials, minister says

A car bomb targeting the governor's convoy shook Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Sunday killing at least six people and wounding seven, the information minister said on Twitter. Governor Ahmed Lamlas and agriculture minister Salem al-Suqatri, both members of a southern separatist group, survived a "terrorist assassination attempt", the state news agency said.

'Long 100 days': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus through higher vaccinations and to gradually reopen the country.

Some pubs in Sydney, Australia's largest city, opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. (1301 GMT) on Monday as friends and families huddled for a midnight beer, television footage and social media images showed.

"Brexit can happen here", Poles demonstrate in support of EU membership

More than 100,000 Poles demonstrated on Sunday in support of European Union membership after a court ruling that parts of EU law are incompatible with the constitution raised concerns the country could eventually leave the bloc. Politicians across Europe voiced dismay https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/polish-court-ruling-plunges-eu-into-new-crisis-eu-ministers-say-2021-10-08 at the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday, which they saw as undercutting the legal pillar on which the 27-nation EU stands.

N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party. To celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, Kim made a speech to a gathering of officials, the KCNA news agency said.

Iraqis show little enthusiasm for parliamentary election

Iraq's parliamentary election on Sunday drew one of the smallest turnouts for years, electoral officials indicated, with the low participation suggesting dwindling trust in political leaders and the democratic system brought in by the 2003 U.S.-led invasion. The established, Shi'ite Islamist-dominated ruling elite whose most powerful parties have armed wings is expected to sweep the vote, with the movement led by populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who opposes all foreign interference and whose main rivals are Iran-allied Shi'ite groups, seen emerging as parliament's biggest faction.

Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after 'candid and professional' talks

The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan in August were "candid and professional". But the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on its actions, not only its words.

Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time

Czech President Milos Zeman was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit on Sunday, creating uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead political talks about forming a new government after a parliamentary election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/czechs-vote-final-day-election-pm-babis-seeks-cling-power-2021-10-08.

Director Miroslav Zavoral of the Central Military Hospital in Prague said Zeman, 77, was admitted due to complications related to an undisclosed chronic condition.

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan has come under growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's rule, including repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's air defence identification zone, to international concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)