Fire at godown in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a paper roll godown in the Harsh Vihar area of Delhi at around 3:30 am on Monday.

According to Delhi Fire Service, there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident. However, the building of the godown, spread in about 600-750 square yards, collapsed partially.

As many as 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the situation was taken under control. (ANI)

