Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize - spokesperson

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 09:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize award.

The palace congratulates Maria Ressa as the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference.

Journalists Ressa and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

