Dream11 suspends operations in Karnataka

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Karnataka Police Act recently amended its gaming law to prohibit online gambling, betting and wagering. We have been advised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), who have shared an opinion from a former Supreme Court Judge, stating that the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 does not apply to its member Fantasy Sports Operators. This is because the FIFS format of Fantasy Sports has been upheld by the hon'ble Courts of India as not amounting to gambling, betting or wagering.

However, following the recent media coverage, our Karnataka users have expressed deep concerns and anxiety on their safety and security. In order to allay our users' concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka.

This decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)