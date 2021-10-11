Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Security beefed up outside session court

Security has been beefed up outside Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the violence case, will be produced by police today.

Visuasl from session court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security has been beefed up outside Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the violence case, will be produced by police today. Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will file an application before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday seeking custody of accused Ashish in the incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

