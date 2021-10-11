Punjab CM's son gets married at gurudwara in Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh got married at a gurudwara in Mohali on Sunday. Navjit, the eldest son of Channi, tied the knot with Simrandheer Kaur at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan Sahib as per 'Anand Karaj' -- a Sikh ritual. A low-key ceremony was held which was attended by some relatives and Congress leaders of the state.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, state deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and O P Soni, and some Cabinet ministers including Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, among others were present. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was absent from the ceremony. He was in Jammu seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple.

"Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising ... Washes away all the dirt from the soul !! Blessed to be at the lotus feet of Mata Vaishno Devi #JaiMataDevi" Sidhu tweeted yesterday. Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23. (ANI)

