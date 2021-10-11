Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reports fire near Zahrani oil facility
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:02 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A fire broke out near the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, al-Jadeed TV channel reported on Twitter on Monday, showing video footage of the blaze.
Lebanese authorities did not make any immediate comment on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter says new videos will be less pixelated for better experience
MEDIA-Nigeria lifts Twitter ban with limits after four-month sanction - Bloomberg News
BSP launches its official Twitter handle
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account - Bloomberg News