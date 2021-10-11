Left Menu

Dalit woman gang-raped in UP's Jewar

The key accused is on the run and details could be confirmed after his arrest, she said.DCP Shukla said the victims health condition is stable.

Dalit woman gang-raped in UP's Jewar
A middle-aged Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar area by men known to her, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the woman had gone outside a village to cut grass while the key accused, 28, had come there to graze his cattle, the officials said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case but no arrest has been made yet, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said, ''The incident took place between 9.30 am and 10.30 am on Sunday in open fields near the village where the victim often went to cut grass and the accused also went often to graze his cattle. Both are from the same village and know each other well." The key accused, who is a drug addict, had dragged the woman into the fields and forced himself on her, the police officer said.

''The role of other people in the act would be ascertained after investigation. The key accused is on the run and details could be confirmed after his arrest,'' she said.

DCP Shukla said the victim's health condition is stable.

