Oil storage tank on fire in southern Lebanon - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:21 IST
A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel storage tank in the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze, a Reuters witness said.
The Lebanese army was evacuating the region amid fears that the fire would spread and cause an explosion, acording to Al Jadeed TV channel.
