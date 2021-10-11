Left Menu

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of the office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January this year.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:35 IST
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes over as Telangana HC CJ
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of the office in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and senior officials attended the function.

Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sharma was the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at the young age of 42.

Elevated as a Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008 and appointed as a Permanent Judge in January, 2010. He was transferred to Karnataka High Court in January this year.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021