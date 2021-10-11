Money laundering case: CBI team reaches Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur in connection with a money laundering case.
- Country:
- India
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached the residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur in connection with a money laundering case. At least five to six CBI officers are currently present at his residence.
Recently on October 6, Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary Kailash had visited the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the case. ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM to attend meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah
Big Bollywood films book 2021-22 release calendar as theatres open in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: FIR against man for raping woman on pretext of marriage
Big Bollywood films book 2021-22 release calendar as theatres open in Maharashtra
INOX Leisure, PVR zoom on Maharashtra cinema reopening announcement