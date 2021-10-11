Left Menu

EU's Breton says does not believe there will be a "Polexit"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2021
EU's Breton says does not believe there will be a "Polexit"
European Commission's Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday he did not believe "for one second" there will be a "Polexit" after last week's ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal saying parts of EU law are incompatible with the constitution. "We are waiting for a written decision (...) and then we'll analyze it (...) I don't believe for one second there will be a "Polexit" , Breton told France Inter radio.

"More than 100,000 Poles demonstrated on Sunday in support of European Union membership.

