EU's Breton says does not believe there will be a "Polexit"
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:18 IST
- Country:
- France
European Commission's Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday he did not believe "for one second" there will be a "Polexit" after last week's ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal saying parts of EU law are incompatible with the constitution. "We are waiting for a written decision (...) and then we'll analyze it (...) I don't believe for one second there will be a "Polexit" , Breton told France Inter radio.
"More than 100,000 Poles demonstrated on Sunday in support of European Union membership.
