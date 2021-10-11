Maha: 6 molasses tankers seized for transportation sans permission; 6 held
The Excise department has confiscated six tankers carrying molasses worth Rs 1.9 crore from Haryana to a private company in Maharashtra's Raigad district allegedly without proper permission and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Monday. Acting on an information, the department conducted a raid at the company's gate in Uran area on October 6 and found four tankers on a road nearby and two in the firm's premises, an official release said.
The vehicles were confiscated and their six drivers were arrested, it said, adding that a case was registered against them under relevant provisions.
