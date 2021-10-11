ED begins questioning Rajasthan CM's brother Agrasen Gehlot in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began questioning Rajasthan Chief Minister's brother Agrasen Gehlot in connection with alleged irregularities in the export of fertiliser. Gehlot deposed before the ED investigators at the agency's headquarters here in the national capital around 11.30 a.m. along with his lawyer.

He was summoned by the ED in connection with the illegal export of fertiliser case. Gehlot had appeared before the ED in Delhi last month too. Asked why he was called again for questioning in the case, Gehlot told ANI: "I have nothing to do with this case. I don't know why I am being called again and again."

Gehlot and some others are linked to alleged irregularities in fertiliser export. He had earlier been questioned in this case but had approached the court, seeking relief from the probe agency's action. The Rajasthan High Court recently asked Gehlot to cooperate with the ED during the investigation and directed the agency not to take any coercive action against him.

In its ongoing probe in the case, the ED had raided his businesses in Rajasthan in July last year. The raids then came amid a political fight between Ashok Gehlot and his then deputy Sachin Pilot in the state. The ED registered a criminal case in connection with the matter based on a 2007-09 customs department matter, which alleged irregularities in procurement and export of subsidised muriate of potash or MOP meant for farmers and investigation, in this case, was finalised in 2013.

Agrasen Gehlot's son Anupam had also deposed before the agency in the case. (ANI)

