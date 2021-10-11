J-K: JCO, 4 soldiers lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.
"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- Kashmir
- Pir Panjal
- Indian Army
- Jammu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Youth dies of electrocution in J-K's Rajouri
Kashmiri diaspora in US expresses shock over Ajay Dhar's death; demands inquiry
People of Kashmir need not worry about situation along LoC: Army officer
PGCIL upgrades 10 Army schools in Kashmir under CSR
POWERGRID dedicates upgraded Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir at Uri