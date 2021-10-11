Left Menu

J-K: JCO, 4 soldiers lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.

J-K: JCO, 4 soldiers lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.

"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said. (ANI)

