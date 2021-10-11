Left Menu

Britain 'shifting playing field' on N.Ireland trade - Dublin

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:20 IST
Britain 'shifting playing field' on N.Ireland trade - Dublin
Ireland accused Britain on Monday of "shifting the playing field" in talks to resolve post-Brexit trading issues in Northern Ireland after London called for the removal of EU judicial oversight of the issue.

"This is being seen across the European Union as the same pattern over and over again. The EU tries to solve problems, the UK dismisses the solutions before they're even published and asks for more," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

"The truth is they know the EU can't move on this issue (the role of the European Court of Justice), yet they're still asking for it... At some point the EU will say enough, we cannot compromise more and I think we're very close to that point now."

