UK police drop action against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

PTI | London | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:51 IST
UK police drop action against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
British police said Sunday that they will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre, who is suing Queen Elizabeth's second son, claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under U.S, law.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

In August, the Metropolitan Police began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein. “This review has concluded and we are taking no further action,” the Met said in a statement.

The force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

