PM Modi to speak at NHRC foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a programme to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday through video conferencing, the PMO said. The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at a programme to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday through video conferencing, the PMO said. The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights. The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

