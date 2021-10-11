Left Menu

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

Also Read: Turkey could buy more Russian missiles despite US warnings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

