Another reshuffle in higher judiciary: 7 HC judges transferred

Justice T S Sivagnanam has been sent from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta HC.Similarly, Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.Justice P B Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court.Rajasthan High Courts Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been sent to the Patna High Court.Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court has been sent to Tripura HC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:22 IST
Seven judges were on Monday transferred to different high courts.

This is the second set of transfers of high court judges affected in the last one week.

On October 5, 15 judges of 11 high courts were transferred.

The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry tweeted a list of judges transferred.

Justice Rajan Gupta of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been sent to the Patna High Court. Justice T S Sivagnanam has been sent from the Madras High Court to the Calcutta HC.

Similarly, Justice Sureshwar Thakur of the Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice P B Bajanthri of the Karnataka High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court.

Rajasthan High Court's Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been sent to the Patna High Court.

Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court has been sent to Tripura HC. Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to the Jharkhand HC. In the latest transfer process, the Patna High Court got three new judges.

