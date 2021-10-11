Left Menu

SC directs SLSAs to send complete records of cases in digital form

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:43 IST
SC directs SLSAs to send complete records of cases in digital form
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure qualitative assistance in legal aid matters, the Supreme Court has issued directions asking the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) to send complete records of the cases in digital form as and when sought.

A bench of Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat passed the directions while dealing with a case in which amicus curiae was not provided with the record in a criminal matter including the depositions of witnesses by the Rajasthan SLSA.

''We have generally observed similar situations of incomplete record being furnished to the learned counsel from the panel of Amicus Curiae or those engaged by the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, which impels us to issue directions to ensure good and qualitative assistance in legal aid matters: ''As and when any legal assistance either through the panel of amicus curiae maintained by the Registry of this Court or through the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee is sought for, complete record of the case in digital form must be sent by the State Legal Services Authority or the High Court Legal Services Committee,'' the bench said.

The top court also directed that the concerned SLSA or the High Court Legal Services Committee must also share other relevant material and documents such as Custody Certificate disclosing the length of custody undergone by the accused.

''The State Legal Services Authority or the High Court Legal Services Committee (LSC) must thus ensure that the entire material including the record and documents as stated above are shared with the Supreme Court LSC the amicus curiae Cell in the Registry of this Court so that adequate representation on behalf of the concerned accused is facilitated,'' the bench said.

It further said that whenever matters are received from the SLSA or the HC LSC, the Amicus Curiae Cell in the Registry of this Court or the Supreme Court LSC must ensure that the digital version of the record is received is shared with the concerned counsel.

The apex court, in its October 8 order, directed that the copies of this order shall be sent to all the SLSA, the High Court LSC as well as the Supreme Court LSC and the National Legal Services Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021