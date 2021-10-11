Mumbai: Nigerian held with drugs worth Rs 35 lakh

A Nigerian national was held in Govandi in Mumbai allegedly with mephedrone and cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh, police said on Monday.

Kenneth Okeke, a resident of Nalasopara in the neighboring Palghar district, was held on Saturday in an operation by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, an official said.

''He was held on a tip-off with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh and cocaine valued at Rs 15 lakh in the illicit market. Okeke was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,'' the official informed.

