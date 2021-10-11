Guv administers oath to new Cal HC chief justice
Justice Prakash Srivastava was administered the oath of office as the new chief justice of Calcutta High Court on Monday by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Justice Rajesh Bindal had been serving as the acting chief justice of the court since April, following the retirement of Justice TBN Radhakrishnan.
In a tweet, Dhankar said, ''WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today administered under Article 219 of the Constitution oath of office of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to Mr Justice Prakash Shrivastava, at Court Room 1 in the High Court.'' Srivastava had earlier served as Madhya Pradesh high court judge.
