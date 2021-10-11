Justice Rajesh Bindal takes oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

Justice Rajesh Bindal took oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. Earlier in September, the three-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and comprising Justices UU Lalit and A M Khanwilkar recommended the then acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal be transferred as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, B Com, LL B, enrolled as an Advocate on September 14, 1985. He practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal, in Taxation, Constitutional, Civil and Service cases.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was transferred to Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on November 19, 2018. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Common High Court for Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh on December 9, 2020. He was transferred to Calcutta High Court on January 5, 2021. (ANI)

