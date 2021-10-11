UP: 1 killed, 4 injured as mud mound caves in

A seven-year-old girl was killed while four others sustained injuries when a mound of earth caved in on them in a village here on Monday, police said.

The injured included two children aged eight and six years, a 35-year-old woman identified as Anita, a resident of Reethai village under Pidora Police Station, and an 18-year-old man named Apjesh, Station Officer at Pidora Police Station Prabhu Dayal said.

The incident occurred at around 9 am at Bah village when a part of the mound fell on them while they were digging earth, he said.

''The woman (Anita) had gone to collect soil and was accompanied by four others, including three children,'' Dayal told PTI.

According to Dayal, Anita and Apjesh were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Fatehabad, while the two children were admitted to a hospital in Agra city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)