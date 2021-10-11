PM Modi, Boris Johnson connect to discuss vaccine certification, trade, climate

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:48 IST
PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which the two leaders took stock of India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets in the lead up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Downing Street said.

The UK's recognition of "Indian vaccine certification" was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address starting Monday.

''The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel," a Downing Street spokesperson said, with reference to a readout of the conversation.

"They agreed the UK's recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end," the spokesperson said.

