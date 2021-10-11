Left Menu

Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head held in Gadchiroli

A Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was arrested on Monday in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said.He was held during an operation launched on October 10 in AOP Gatta limits under Hedri sub division of the district, an official said.Ajay Hichami 30, a resident of Zarewada in Etapalli tehsil here, is an action team member of the outlawed movement.

Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head held in Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was arrested on Monday in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said.

He was held during an operation launched on October 10 in AOP Gatta limits under Hedri subdivision of the district, an official said.

''Ajay Hichami (30), a resident of Zarewada in Etapalli tehsil here, is an 'action team member' of the outlawed movement. He was recruited in Gatta LOS of the banned CPI (Maoist) in 2019. He was involved in the murder of one Somaji Cahitu Samdek on September 18 this year,'' the official informed.

