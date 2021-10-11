Left Menu

Dutch judges convict two men for 2019 killing of lawyer

Dutch judges on Monday convicted two men for the 2019 killing of a lawyer who was acting in a high-profile drugs case later taken on by celebrity crime reporter Peter R. The case did not focus on who ordered the hit, the judges added. Lawyer Derk Wiersum was acting for a suspect-turned-state witness identified as Nabil B., in a case against alleged drug lord Ridouan Taghi.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:57 IST
Dutch judges convict two men for 2019 killing of lawyer
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch judges on Monday convicted two men for the 2019 killing of a lawyer who was acting in a high-profile drugs case later taken on by celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries, who was shot and killed earlier this year. The two defendants, who judges say acted as hired assassins, were sentenced to 30 years in prison because the murder of someone "in service of the rule of law" shocked Dutch society. The case did not focus on who ordered the hit, the judges added.

Lawyer Derk Wiersum was acting for a suspect-turned-state witness identified as Nabil B., in a case against alleged drug lord Ridouan Taghi. Taghi is currently on trial for drug trafficking and murders within the trafficking world. He told judges in February he rejects the accusations and "has nothing to do with the murders or a criminal organisation".

After Wiersum's death, reporter De Vries stepped in as counsellor, but not officially a lawyer, to Nabil B. while he testified in the case against Taghi and his alleged associates. De Vries, who worked on numerous underworld cases, died in July after being gunned down on a busy Amsterdam street. His killing caused an outpouring of grief and anger in the Netherlands and abroad.

Two suspects of that murder are in custody, awaiting trial in a case which also does not focus on who ordered the hit. Taghi in 2019 denied reports that he had threatened to have De Vries killed and his lawyer has noted he has not been charged with either the murder of Wiersum or De Vries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021