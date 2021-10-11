Left Menu

Five Indian soldiers among seven killed in Kashmir gun battles

At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gun battles in Indian Kashmir, where security forces have stepped up operations after several civilian killings last week, officials said. In the deadliest incident for the country's security forces in the Himalayan region this year, a military official said five soldiers died after a shootout with suspected militants near the border with Pakistan.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:23 IST
Five Indian soldiers among seven killed in Kashmir gun battles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gun battles in Indian Kashmir, where security forces have stepped up operations after several civilian killings last week, officials said.

In the deadliest incident for the country's security forces in the Himalayan region this year, a military official said five soldiers died after a shootout with suspected militants near the border with Pakistan. "They were moved to a nearby medical facility but succumbed to their injuries," spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Davinder Anand said.

Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but only controlled in parts by the neighbouring countries, Kashmir has been the site of a bloody insurrection against New Delhi since the 1990s. India says Pakistan supports the militancy in Kashmir. Islamabad denies this, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

The Muslim-majority region has been on the edge since the killing of three Hindus and a Sikh by suspected militants last week which triggered a crackdown by Indian authorities. In north Kashmir, security forces shot dead a suspected militant from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian police believe is the Pakistan-backed group behind the series of civilian assassinations.

The militant was a suspect in the killing of a civilian driver and security forces had been looking for him after arresting four of his associates on Sunday, the Kashmir valley's police chief Vijay Kumar said. "He was shot dead this morning," Kumar said.

In a separate incident, another militant was killed in a gun battle in south Kashmir, added Kumar. There has been an uptick in infiltration attempts by militants from Pakistan, which in February agreed to observe a ceasefire with India along the border in Kashmir, Indian army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday.

"Over the last month or so, we again see renewed attempts at infiltration," Naravane told the India Today news channel. "We have eliminated two or three such infiltration attempts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021