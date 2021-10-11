Left Menu

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 3-day police custody

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got three-day remand of Union minister Ajay Mishras son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters.

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 11-10-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:56 IST
Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (file pic) Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got three-day remand of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence on October 3. ''Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15,'' senior prosecution officer SP Yadav told reporters. The remand will end on October 15 morning. The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said.

Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

