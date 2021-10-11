Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Jordan's prime minister Bisher al Khasawneh reshuffled the cabinet in the fourth shake-up since he took office a year ago in a move that will allow the government more scope to tackle social and economic problems, officials said.
They said a royal decree approved the reshuffle that affects eight to nine posts and created a new investment ministry to spur foreign investment to create much-needed jobs in a country facing a record 25% unemployment rate.
Also Read: Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jordan
Advertisement