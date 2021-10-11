Left Menu

Sikh medicine practitioner's death: Police scrutinise mobile data of 4,000 persons

Police have identified 4,000 persons and begun scrutinising their mobile data to trace the culprits who had shot dead a well-known Sikh hakeem here last month.Sardar Satnam Singh Khalsa, who practised Unani medicine, was at his clinic when attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire, killing the 45-year-old instantly on September 30.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:40 IST
Sikh medicine practitioner's death: Police scrutinise mobile data of 4,000 persons
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Police have identified 4,000 persons and begun scrutinising their mobile data to trace the culprits who had shot dead a well-known Sikh ‘hakeem’ here last month.

Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa), who practised Unani medicine, was at his clinic when attackers barged into his cabin and opened fire, killing the 45-year-old instantly on September 30. Four special investigations teams comprising 15 officials are working on this case. They are sharing intelligence, collecting mobile data, probing suspects, while the fourth team has been assigned the task to arrest suspects from Peshawar and other adjacent areas, authorities said. The Islamic State's terror group's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), had claimed responsibility for his killing. Based on the initial investigation, police have negated the notion of target killing, and are probing this case from different angles. Police have questioned a person working at Singh's clinic, and also collected data containing the names of his patients. Singh, a well-known figure in the Sikh community, was running his clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He had been living in the city for the past 20 years. About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital. Most of the Sikh community members in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021