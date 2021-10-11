Left Menu

Ethiopian army starts ground offensive against rebellious Tigray forces - regional party spokesman

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:02 IST
Ethiopia's national army launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front(TPLF), said.

Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.

There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, from the Amhara regional government or from military spokespeople on the matter.

