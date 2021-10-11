Ethiopian army starts ground offensive against rebellious Tigray forces - regional party spokesman
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:02 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Ethiopia's national army launched a ground offensive against rebellious Tigrayan forces on Monday, a spokesperson for the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front(TPLF), said.
Getachew Reda told Reuters by phone that the army, alongside special forces of the northern Amhara region, had launched the offensive on Monday morning.
There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokesperson, from the Amhara regional government or from military spokespeople on the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ethiopian
- Tigray People's Liberation
- Ethiopia
- Amhara
- Abiy Ahmed's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Athletics-Ethiopian Adola digs deep to win Berlin marathon, Bekele third
Athletics-Ethiopian Adola digs deep to win Berlin marathon, Bekele third
Sudan says it repelled attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces
Ethiopians in three regions vote in delayed election
Ethiopians in three regions vote in delayed election