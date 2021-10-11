Left Menu

Event held in Himachal for achieving greater coordination between civil, military agencies

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:20 IST
The Army on Monday organized an event in Himachal Pradesh for achieving greater coordination and synergy between civil and military agencies, officials said.

The civil-military liaison conference was organised by the Rising Star Corps at Yol Cantonment in Kangra division, a defence spokesman said.

The conference aimed at achieving greater coordination and synergy at both functional and planning levels between civil and military agencies, he said.

It discussed issues related to security intelligence and welfare of veterans, the spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kangra division, S S Guleria attended the conference.

Lt Gen P N Ananthanarayanan, General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps, had an interaction with the officials of the civil administration on issues of mutual concern, the spokesman said.

He said both the agencies acknowledged the need for working together towards the cause of the people and the security of the state.

''Both the Army and the civil administration agreed on requirement of having regular interaction in the future at functional and apex level respectively,'' the spokesman said.

