Guj: Cops use drone cameras to detect liquor dens in Vadodara

Police in Gujarat's Vadodara used drone cameras to detect as many as ten country liquor dens that were operating on the city's outskirts, officials said on Monday.

The dens, operating in localities away from the public eye, were spotted and destroyed in an operation conducted by the Crime Branch, for which five teams were formed, an official said.

''Teams were formed to detect such places in Bhaliyapur, Bil, Vadsar, Ranoli, Chhani etc. After these dens were spotted using drone cameras. some 113 litres of liquor and material used to prepare it, cumulatively valued at Rs 20,640, were destroyed,'' he said.

He said FIRs were being lodged under the state prohibition law in different police stations.

Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in force since its formation in 1960 that bans the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

