Left Menu

Guj: Cops use drone cameras to detect liquor dens in Vadodara

Police in Gujarats Vadodara used drone cameras to detect as many as ten country liquor dens that were operating on the citys outskirts, officials said on Monday.The dens, operating in localities away from the public eye, were spotted and destroyed in an operation conducted by the Crime Branch, for which five teams were formed, an official said.Teams were formed to detect such places in Bhaliyapur, Bil, Vadsar, Ranoli, Chhani etc.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 11-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 18:35 IST
Guj: Cops use drone cameras to detect liquor dens in Vadodara
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Gujarat's Vadodara used drone cameras to detect as many as ten country liquor dens that were operating on the city's outskirts, officials said on Monday.

The dens, operating in localities away from the public eye, were spotted and destroyed in an operation conducted by the Crime Branch, for which five teams were formed, an official said.

''Teams were formed to detect such places in Bhaliyapur, Bil, Vadsar, Ranoli, Chhani etc. After these dens were spotted using drone cameras. some 113 litres of liquor and material used to prepare it, cumulatively valued at Rs 20,640, were destroyed,'' he said.

He said FIRs were being lodged under the state prohibition law in different police stations.

Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in force since its formation in 1960 that bans the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021